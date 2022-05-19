Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

NYSE:IOT opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

