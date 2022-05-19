Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to Outperform

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.