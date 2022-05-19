Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to Outperform

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

