Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.