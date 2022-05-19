Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.56.

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.25. 179,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.28. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

