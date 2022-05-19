Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 4,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,133. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

