Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SSL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
