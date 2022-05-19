Scotiabank Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $171.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $120.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $164.82.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.