Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

