Scotiabank Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

