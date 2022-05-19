Scotiabank Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $90.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

EQR opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

