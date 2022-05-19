Scott Bender Sells 180,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 612,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,421. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 471,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,971,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

