Scott J. Montross Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,845. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.