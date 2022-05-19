Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 736.75 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 927.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,134.95. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 716.64 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($19.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($118,466.47).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.