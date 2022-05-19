SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $201.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

SE stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

