Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SGEN stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.49. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 56.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 238,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 117,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

