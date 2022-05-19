Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STS traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 228.40 ($2.82). 98,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.61. The firm has a market cap of £227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.15.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

