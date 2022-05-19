Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:STS traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 228.40 ($2.82). 98,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.61. The firm has a market cap of £227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.15.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.