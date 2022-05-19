Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 3,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.