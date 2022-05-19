SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 172,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $177,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.74 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.