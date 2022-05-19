Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,575,210.36 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 42,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,141,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,046,005.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

Shares of SXT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,206. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 92.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,131,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

