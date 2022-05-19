Senstar Technologies (SNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNT stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

