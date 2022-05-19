Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SHLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 4,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 548,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.