Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $168.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $176.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $136.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $700.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.57 million to $713.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.17 million, with estimates ranging from $872.07 million to $915.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

