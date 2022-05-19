Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,648. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $733.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.