Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.
Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,648. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $733.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.