Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SCVL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,648. The stock has a market cap of $749.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after buying an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 257,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 211,283 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.