Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Decreases By 19.5%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KODK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 13,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,518. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

