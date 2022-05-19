Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declines By 18.5%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,115. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

