Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Decreases By 19.7%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

