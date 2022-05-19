Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Drops By 18.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

LX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 6,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,842. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

