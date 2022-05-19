Short Interest in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Drops By 18.4%

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 684,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,834. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.