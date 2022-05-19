Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rises By 26.0%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 888,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $184.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

