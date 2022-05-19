Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Drops By 19.2%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MHNC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.
