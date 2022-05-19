Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Drops By 19.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 318,777 shares of company stock worth $1,092,835 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,974. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.