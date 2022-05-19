Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Drops By 19.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 318,777 shares of company stock worth $1,092,835 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.
MMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
