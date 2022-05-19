Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Decreases By 19.5%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,374,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,140,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 575,982 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 452.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 484,780 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 7,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

