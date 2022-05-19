Short Interest in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Increases By 25.6%

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,519. Pine Island Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

