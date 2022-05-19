Short Interest in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expands By 26.2%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RM stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. Regional Management has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

