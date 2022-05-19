Short Interest in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declines By 19.2%

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Spire alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Spire by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.