Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Increases By 25.6%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.