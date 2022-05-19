Short Interest in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increases By 25.5%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 13,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 750.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 32,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

