Short Interest in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Decreases By 18.9%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.37. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,284. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.30. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.