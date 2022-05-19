Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

