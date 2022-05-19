Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Cut to €19.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCTAF. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.75) to €15.70 ($16.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.58) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

