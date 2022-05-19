Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.58) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.75) to €15.70 ($16.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

