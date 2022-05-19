Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.75) to €15.70 ($16.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.