Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.
Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$13.39. 111,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,790. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.67. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
Read More
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.