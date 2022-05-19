Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.

Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$13.39. 111,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,790. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.67. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

