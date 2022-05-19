Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$602.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.77.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
