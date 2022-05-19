Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$602.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.77.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,170. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.