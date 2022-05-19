Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Acquires $88,552.20 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OMIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 899,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 191,784 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

