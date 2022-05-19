Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Acquires $88,552.20 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OMIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 899,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $33.37.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
