Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

