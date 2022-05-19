Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Raised to $3.00

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.15 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

