Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 26,093 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

