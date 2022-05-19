Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 43,701 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
